Heinz ‘Christmas Dinner In A Can’ Sells Out Within Hours

Who needs to spend hours in the kitchen when you can just stick a pre-made tub of all your Christmas favourites in the microwave for a matter of minutes.

I may not be entirely convinced, but others clearly see the appeal, as the Heinz ‘Christmas dinner in a can’ sold out within hours of launching online on today, November 1.

There’ll be no need to roast the turkey, stuff the pigs into blankets or turn your nose up at the Brussels sprouts this year, as the Christmas Dinner Big Soup contains it all.

Just 500 cans of the soup were made available; featuring ‘big chunks’ of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, all mixed together with a gravy and cranberry sauce, they were sold at just £1.50 per can, The Independent reports.

Heinz decided to roll out the cans after a survey of 2,027 UK adults revealed that Christmas dinner is preferred by 36% of people over any other meal.

Moreover, 42% expressed a dissatisfaction with the time Christmas dinner takes to cook and 36% with the expense of it.

Brand manager of Heinz Soups, Anke von Hanstein, said:

We are so excited for the lucky 500 people to try this sensational seasonal addition to Heinz’s Big Soup family. It is made for those with a big love for hearty festive flavours and tastes just perfect with a slice of warm crusty bread. Any soup that includes pigs in blankets and roasties is a winner in our eyes.

She concluded that if buyers who were ‘lucky’ enough to nab it before it sold out today ‘love it as much as [they] do’, then it could be back next year, ‘bigger and better’. Von Hanstein concluded: ‘Watch this space.’

The rollout of the soup also follows an announcement of a possible turkey shortage in the UK ahead of Christmas. Chairman of the British Poultry Council told the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) that the farming and meat industry may even have to import the birds from Europe, due to the ‘likelihood’ of such a shortage.