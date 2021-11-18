Horrified Customer ‘Tricked’ By Vegan Packaging Ignites Furious Food Debate

@Rhiani/Twitter/Alamy

Social media users have become embroiled in a furious food debate after a Costa Coffee customer slammed the café for its ‘misleading’ packaging.

As the number of plant-based alternatives to animal products continues to increase, customers everywhere are likely becoming accustomed to seeing veganised versions of their favourite foods with slightly different names, for example ‘mylk’, ‘chick’n’ and ‘cheeze’.

Costa is among the companies to have adopted the adaptations for typically animal-based products, evident in the release of its ‘Turkee, cranberry and stuffing toastie’, but the subtle name change nearly fooled one customer into thinking they were picking up a sandwich containing real turkey meat.

Though a meat-eater eating a vegan product wouldn’t necessarily be as upsetting as a vegan accidentally eating a meat product, customer Rhian took to Twitter to share her complaints over the near-miss, making her disapproval of the product clear with the hashtags ‘bad packaging’ and ‘misleading’.

Alongside an image of the toastie, she wrote, ‘Nearly picked up a fake turkey and stuffing toastie in @CostaCoffee today. How misleading to call it a Turkee, cranberry and stuffing toastie! No thanks! What on earth is turkee??’

Dozens of social media users were quick to have their say on the Twitter user’s criticisms, with one person pointing out that ‘the spelling is different’, questioning, ‘Or do meat eaters actually spell turkey as turkee! [sic]’

Further highlighting their frustration at the tweet, the responder added, ‘Often wondered what is actually in a hot dog!’

Another person mocked Rhian over her apparent disgust, writing, ‘You say ‘fake’ like it’s made of plastic or something? It’s edible hun, chill.’

There were some people on Rhian’s side, however, with one Twitter user questioning how companies ‘get away with trying to mis-lead the public in this way’, while another lashed out at plant-based alternatives in general as they wrote, ‘Turkee? Cheeze? Wtf? Call it what it is: a weird, disgusting mishmash of tofu, nutritional yeast, and artificial flavoring.’

Rhian made clear that although she ‘had it in [her] hand before noticing it was a fake’, she didn’t actually end up buying the sandwich.

Though she’s clearly glad about that development, it would have been interesting to see whether the turkee was really as atrocious as she had anticipated.

