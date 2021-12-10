How Much Chocolate Brits Eat In A Lifetime Revealed In Surprising Figures

Alamy/Quality Street/Instagram

Christmas is often characterised by copious amounts of chocolate, whether in the form of a decadent chocolate log, hot chocolate, selection boxes, advent calendars or seemingly never-ending boxes of Quality Streets.

I think it’s safe to say most people enjoy indulging in the sweet treat fairly often, unless you’re someone with heroic willpower or, a thought which is much more difficult to process, someone who ‘doesn’t like’ chocolate, and as such we Brits manage to get through a whole lot of the stuff.

It might come as a luxurious dessert at a fancy restaurant or a simple chocolate digestive with a comforting cup of tea, but whatever the source, chocolate is part of everyday life for millions of us, especially at this time of year.

I imagine the majority of us have probably been too busy enjoying eating chocolate to ever think about how much of it we might consume in a lifetime, but data released by the British Heart Foundation in 2020 revealed not only which chocolate treat we eat most often, but also how much of each treat we eat over the years.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, the average Brit indulges in 126 Easter eggs and 2,898 ‘miniature chocolates’, presumably such as those in the Quality Street tin, in the course of their lifetime.

Now, according to the ONS, life expectancy at birth in the UK between 2018 to 2020 was 79.0 years for males and 82.9 years for females. If we take a middle ground of 80 years, this equates to eating 36 miniature chocolates a year, which seems surprising little, considering there’s definitely more than that in your average Christmas tin.

Personally I’d have expected the number of miniature chocolates eaten per year to be somewhere around the 200 mark, with the number adding up over the course of the year as we grab one of the little snacks ‘as a treat’, or indulge in a bingeing session every now and again.

Eating 200 of the smaller chocolates per year would equate to 16 per month, or four per week, which doesn’t seem so ridiculous considering how small they are. Or maybe that’s just me.

Our chocolate eating habits don’t stop with the smaller treats, though, and the figures also revealed that Brits could enjoy 2,268 slices of chocolate cake, 3,024 mugs of hot cocoa, 7,560 chocolate bars and 8,316 chocolate biscuits in a lifetime.

Add these all together, and it equates to 302 chocolate treats per year – that’s one form of chocolate every day for 10 months.

If you’re someone who regularly looks forward to dessert after dinner this still may not seem like all that much, but Jo Pullin from British Heart Foundation has noted chocolate ‘isn’t an essential part of a healthy diet’, and rather a ‘much-loved indulgence’.

Pixabay

Pullin spoke ahead of last year’s Dechox campaign, which will run again this March and encourages people to give up chocolate in a bid to raise money for research into heart and circulatory conditions.

Pullin explained: ‘Whether it’s in cakes, biscuits, a tasty dessert or a chocolate bar, there are so many options available it’s easy to lose track of how much chocolate we’re consuming. It can be difficult to break our chocolate habits but Dechox is the perfect way to help cut your chocolate cravings whilst raising money for a good cause.’

With more than two-fifths of Bris confessing to being chocoholics during the survey, the start of a New Year combined with the chance to take part in Dechox may offer the perfect time to cut back on the chocolatey snacks.