Humans Will Have To Eat Maggots And Other Insects In The Future Thanks To Climate Change

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 May 2021 12:19
Humans Will Have To Eat Maggots And Other Insects In The Future Thanks To Climate ChangeShutterstock

Thanks to climate change, humans will have to get used to munching on maggots, insects and other ‘superfoods’ in the future.

Growing up watching I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, I reckon I could snack on a few creepy crawlies – but not the Witchetty grubs. However, I don’t think there’s many people out there clambering for a diet made up of insects. Alas, it may be on the cards if we don’t get our planet in order.

According to researchers from the University of Cambridge, the foods and ingredients we know and love, such as barley, maize, fruit and vegetables, are ‘innately exposed to various acute and chronic stresses’ like the environmental impacts of climate change.

Maggots may become part of our diets in the future. (Pexels)Pexels

In a report published in the Nature Food journal, it’s been suggested that farming maggots of the black soldier fly, house fly and mealworm beetle could alleviate food insecurity issues, given how much nutrients are packed into insects. Never mind protein powder, just sprinkle some bugs on your food.

Dr. Asaf Tzachor, co-author on the report from the university’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, told the MailOnline: ‘Our current food system is vulnerable. It’s exposed to a litany of risks – floods and frosts, droughts and dry spells, pathogens and parasites – which marginal improvements in productivity won’t change.’

Researchers believe maggots and other insects could fight malnutrition. (PA Images)PA Images

He added: ‘To future-proof our food supply we need to integrate completely new ways of farming into the current system… the sooner we make the transition to future foods, the safer our diets will be [and] more lives we will be able to salvage from the tight grip of malnutrition.’

Co-author Catherine Richards also said: ‘The coronavirus pandemic is just one example of increasing threats to our globalised food system. Diversifying our diet with these future foods will be important in achieving food security for all.’

