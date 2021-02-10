Hundreds Of Brands Are Roasting Weetabix For Suggesting You Can Eat It With Beans Weetabix/Twitter

How do you have your Weetabix? Personally, I have it with bananas, blueberries and oat milk. Nothing too controversial, I think. Nothing like pairing it with beans.

I know what you’re thinking: ‘Beans? Why would anyone mention beans in the same sentence as Weetabix? They’re on two completely different ends of the breakfast spectrum!’

Of course, I couldn’t agree more. I see Weetabix as a cereal; something which, at the very least, should always be accompanied by milk. As it turns out, though, the brand itself doesn’t agree.

In what is probably one of the most controversial opinions to be shared this year, Weetabix claimed the cereal made a good partner to none other than baked beans. You know, the tomato-ey, saucy dish more commonly found alongside toast and fry-ups?

Taking to Twitter yesterday, February 9, the brand wrote: ‘Why should bread have all the fun, when there’s Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz.’

Of course, reactions quickly came flooding in, and brands across the UK didn’t hesitate to roast the company for its stomach-churning suggestion.

Domino’s Pizza was among those getting in on the action, responding:

Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever. Weetabix: Hold my spoon.

Supermarket chain Lidl replied: ‘Babe are u ok? You’ve hardly touched your Weetabix and beans!’. But it didn’t stop at food brands, National Rail wrote: ‘Due to @weetabix adding beans to their cereal, all services will be delayed while we figure out what is happening….’

After having years of experience matching up perfect pairs, dating app Tinder responded to assure Weetabix that ‘this is not a Match’.

Iceland encouraged the company to simply remove the tweet altogether by sharing a picture of a cereal box emblazoned with the word ‘Deletabix’, but Specsavers tried to fix the issue themselves by writing: ‘*removes glasses*, *puts on blindfold*.’

Wagamama, meanwhile, used the opportunity to create it’s own ‘food at home’ meme – check it out below:

The notion of having beans with Weetabix caused such a stir that even Google got in on the action, revealing that ‘baked beans’ placed up high on its auto-search function when users type in ‘Weetabix with’. Expressing its dismay at the situation, Google wrote: ‘Look at what you’ve done now …’

Suggesting Weetabix and beans shouldn’t even be considered as a last resort, Uber Eats wrote: ‘We can send you some food if you need it, just ask. DM’s are open.’

Though the beany, wheaty concept received a lot of backlash, Weetabix held its own throughout the ordeal and often hit back at the critical brands with some witty comments. While there’s no denying it made for some good PR, let’s just hope the Weetabix and beans trend doesn’t take off for real.