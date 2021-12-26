I Tried Some Of The Weirdest Christmas Foods To Prove We Need To Draw The Line Somewhere

UNIILAD

Christmas is basically synonymous with ‘good food’ for a lot of people, with festive sandwiches, chocolates and mince pies galore.

The season offers an opportunity to fill up on treats that you might not necessarily get to enjoy as much throughout the rest of the year, and while I love Christmas foods as much as the next person, I’m here to say that things are starting to get a little bit out of hand.

It goes without saying that there are some foods that are simply more popular when December rolls around, such as pigs in blankets, turkey and cranberry sauce and mince pies, but just because we favour these foods at this time of year doesn’t mean their flavours should start leaking over into every other food group.

One quick trip to the supermarket now will see you surrounded by snacks such as pigs in blankets-flavoured crisps, Christmas cake-flavoured biscuits and turkey and stuffing-topped pizza, and to be honest there’s just no need for so many of them. With the real things most likely available in another aisle, we need to stop trying to Christmas-ify every single food.

Now, I want to stress that I’m not against every festive special, but I just think we need to reign it in a bit. So, with that in mind, I tried some of the most bizarre festive-themed foods to figure out where we need to draw the line.

Turkey and stuffing-flavoured crisps

Crisps are one of the most common culprits for being Christmasified, so I decided to keep it simple by trying crisps that proclaimed to taste of vital elements of a Christmas dinner. Immediately upon opening the bag, I was hit with a smell of stuffing, which was a good start, but things stayed notably stuffing-heavy once I started eating, with the turkey element of the crisps much more subtle.

Though of course crunchy, the crisps were also slightly greasy in the way you might expect meat to be. Still, a more appropriate order for the name of these crisps would probably be ‘stuffing and turkey’, as I can’t fault the stuffing flavour they offered.

The snack called to mind a sandwich filled with leftovers, and if you wanted a taste of Christmas without the full roast dinner then I’m sure these would satisfy the craving.

The verdict: These can stay.

Pigs in blankets-flavoured peanuts

A lot of people enjoy digging into a bowl of peanuts on the run-up to Christmas dinner, but more often than not these are the roasted, salted kind that satiate your hunger until the full meal is served. I can’t imagine anyone would want to precede their real pigs in blankets with a mere impersonator just for the sake of a snack, especially when the regular salted peanuts are already so good.

While these snacks don’t taste bad, their flavouring leaves a lot to be desired. An initial sausage flavour quickly melts into more of a BBQ flavour, which isn’t what you might expect from a regular pig in blanket, and the ‘blanket’ part appears to be limited only to the smell; a faint, bacon-like odour not too dissimilar to the way your hands might smell after eating some smokey bacon crisps.

The verdict: There’s just no need. Stick to regular peanuts and regular pigs in blankets.

Raspberries and Pink Gin-flavoured Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese

I mean, come on. I might be more forgiving if it were wine-flavoured cheese, given that the two of those items already go hand-in-hand, but a fruit and spirit flavoured cheese? How do people come up with these ideas?

Considering raspberries, gin and cheese all typically have strong odours, this cheese surprisingly didn’t really smell of anything at all. A faint hint of indiscernible fruit was all I managed to make out with my nose, and things didn’t really change much when my tastebuds got involved.

The cheese itself was very mildly flavoured, and as a result, a taste of raspberries did manage to make its way through. The taste was pretty much exactly what you might expect when eating raspberries and cheese together, but I personally didn’t get a hint of pink gin. Plus, the crunch of raspberry seeds only served to make me slightly uncomfortable.

The verdict: Get rid, and if you get the urge to have gin with your wine, just pour yourself a glass.

Pigs in blankets sushi

Say the word ‘sushi’, and most people would probably think of cold, bite-sized dishes consisting usually of fish and rice. And they’d be right. If the first thing you think of is a bacon-wrapped sausage, then I think you need to go to a sushi restaurant and try again.

Dubbed ‘pigs in snowy blankets’, this Christmas-themed offering featured sausages wrapped in bacon, wrapped in seaweed, wrapped in sushi rice and topped with cranberry. Despite the filling of the roll being made up of pork each bite somehow still managed to taste fishy, which was possibly down to the seaweed.

Following the initial fishy, classic sushi flavours is the taste of sausage, which though not entirely unpleasant is just downright confusing. Together it tastes like neither wholly pigs in blankets or sushi, but rather a strange amalgamation of the two. I suppose that was probably what the creator was going for when creating a pigs in blankets sushi, but it just leaves me wondering which customers are actively choosing to combine these flavours on their lunch break.

The verdict: Leave the sushi to fish; pigs in blankets already have enough going for them, they don’t need to try this hard.

Mince pie-flavoured porridge

Though definitely not as common, a mince pie-flavoured porridge is up there with crisps in the more forgivable bracket of Christmas-themed foods. Given that porridge is typically made more enjoyable with added flavours, some of which are already included in mince pies, the thought of adding fruit and spices is entirely understandable.

With that in mind, though, it’s worth noting that this particular mince pie porridge carries 38% of your daily amount of sugar. Considering porridge is typically depicted as a healthy breakfast option, you’d probably get more enjoyment out of eating a regular mince pie as your first meal of the day, and likely consume less sugar while you’re at it.

The porridge carries quite an overwhelming smell of sherry, so it’s probably not the best thing to be smelling of when you arrive at work in the morning, but thanks to the spices and raisins included there’s no denying it tastes like a mince pie – albeit one that’s been liquidised.

The verdict? We’ll let it slide, but a mince pie would be simpler.

So there you have it – proof that there are some foods that should just be left alone during the festive season. Chances are you’re going to be having a big dinner consisting of most of these flavours on Christmas anyway, so rather than settling for impersonators, just let yourself indulge in the real thing. At least you won’t be disappointed!