If You Knew How Hotel Eggs Were Made You’d Never Eat Them Ever Again

treyrey7/TikTok

Do you pile your plate high with eggs at a hotel buffet? Well, you may want to think again.

If you’ve been to an all-inclusive hotel, or anywhere with a breakfast buffet, you’ll be familiar with the large metal trays of food. Whether it’s bacon, sausages, black pudding or scrambled and fried eggs, you take a big spoon and go to town.

Advert 10

It does make you think – how hard is it to cook so much food at the one time? Well, when it comes to the eggs, you may regret knowing the answer.

Check out how hotel eggs are made below:

Loading…

Shared by Trecy (@treyrey7) on TikTok, we’re taken on the step-by-step journey hotel eggs go through every morning. First, you take a massive packet of pre-mixed eggs. Then, you empty them out into a pan and heat them up again, breaking them up with the surrounding eggy liquid. It’s so simple, but you’re lying to yourself if you think it looks appetising at first.

Advert 10

The clip has already been viewed more than 20.5 million times. ‘I’m gonna show this to my mom who always forced me to wake up at 6am for the hotel breakfast,’ one user wrote. ‘I really thought it was powdered but this somehow got worse,’ another wrote.

treyrey7/TikTok

While Trecy asked who would still eat ‘fake scrambled eggs’ after seeing the video, lots of people don’t seem to care about how they’re made. ‘Hey if it’s included in the price I ain’t wasting money,’ one wrote. ‘Low key looks delicious at the end tho,’ another commented.

Sorry, but nothing will stop me from eating hotel scrambled eggs.

Advert 10