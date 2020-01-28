Jamie Oliver Needs People Who Eat Loads Of Takeaways For His New TV Show Jamie Oliver/Pixabay

If you’re anything like me, checking your bank account at the end of every month reads like a very expensive diary of all the delicious meals you’ve eaten that month.

Advert

So, it’ll probably come as no surprise that as nation we spend a whopping £9.8 billion on cheeky little takeaways and despite Jamie Oliver’s best efforts, that shows no signs of letting up any time soon.

In fact, the TV chef who is defined by my generation as the man who banished turkey twizzlers, is calling on the nation to get involved in his new cooking show which encourages ‘non-cooks’ (aka takeaway lovers) to get cooking.

Taking to social media to announce his new venture, Jamie said:

Advert

Guys I’m working on a new TV show and I’m looking for people who eat a lot of takeaways and want to stop relying on them and learn how to cook for themselves!! If you know someone who loves food but doesn’t love cooking, click the link for an application form and let me know all about them!!

I know I can certainly think of a few people who fit the bill, so there’s bound to be lots of food lovers who’d like to get involved and take on the challenge.

If you think you’re up for it, or know anyone else who is, all you need to do is download the form here and attach two photographs: One of yourself and one of your kitchen.

Jamie Oliver Getty

Now, it doesn’t go into any detail, but it sounds as though Jamie himself might take a trip to your kitchen, so it’s probably best if you have a little tidy up before snapping those pics.

The application includes a few simple questions like ‘what’s your favourite food?’, ‘how would you rate your cooking?’ and ‘what would you most like Jamie’s help with?’

Once you’ve got all that covered, all you need to do is send the application over to Jamie at [email protected] and there you have it.

Nigella Lawson, eat your bloody heart out.

Advert