‘Magnum Mum’ Cleverly Combats Fine After Police Mistake Ice Cream For Phone

by : Hannah Smith on : 18 Dec 2021 14:11
A mum has saved herself $500 in fines after fighting a year long case to convince police that the phone she was pulled over for using while driving was actually a Magnum ice cream.

Michelle Course, from Melbourne, Australia, was charged in November 2020 for driving while on her mobile phone, despite producing ‘evidence’ to show police they’d mistaken the Magnum Ego ice cream she was eating for an electronic device.

According to 9Now News, Course was able to show officers the wrapper and stick of the ice cream, as well as a receipt that showed she’d bought the tasty treat just six minutes before being pulled over. Yet, despite her denials, the police officer issued her with a $456 fine.

Despite initially being reluctant to take her case to the court, Course decided to stick to her guns, challenging the fine and appearing on local news programme A Current Affair to plead her case.

‘There’s no way I could be eating my Magnum Ego, holding my phone and driving at the same time,’ she told the show in 2020, going as far as to stage a recreation of the incident, complete with half-eaten Magnum.

Building her case over the past year, the woman dubbed the ‘Magnum mum’ contacted Victoria Police to obtain dashcam footage from the incident, as well as her phone records which showed she hadn’t been making a call at the time she was pulled over.

But in an unexpected turn of events just days before she was set to have her day in court, Course was notified earlier this week that no further action would be taken, telling 9Now, ‘Common sense has prevailed and the fine has been dropped.’

The happy conclusion to the bizarre chain of events comes just in time for Course and her four-year-old son, with the beautician saying, ‘It’s been another tough year during COVID, so it will make a massive difference for us.’

