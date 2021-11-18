unilad
Man Banned From All You Can Eat Restaurant For Eating Too Much

by : Julia Banim on : 18 Nov 2021 16:05
Man Banned From All You Can Eat Restaurant For Eating Too MuchAlamy

Like many people, I always assumed ‘all you can eat’ restaurants had no limit on how much customers could consume, having never eaten enough to test said limit.

However, it would appear that the ‘all you can eat’ isn’t actually enshrined in international law, as one unfortunate diner from China recently found out.

A food live-streamer, known only as Mr Kang, has recently been banned from Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha city after apparently eating the restaurant out of house and home. Indeed, his binges were so excessive that all live streamers have subsequently been banned from the establishment going forward.

Pig trotters (Alamy)Alamy

Speaking with Hunan TV, as reported by BBC News, Mr Kang revealed that he had chomped through 1.5kg of pork trotters on his first visit, with another visit seeing him chow down 3.5kg to 4kg of prawns.

To put this into some sort of perspective, as per Taste, 1kg of prawns adds up to around 24 medium to large prawns, the equivalent to approximately 500g worth of peeled prawn meat. This would mean that Mr Kang ate around 100 prawns during his visit which is arguably pretty impressive depending on how you look at things.

A 500g pack from online food retailer Field & Flower contains two pigs trotters, suggesting Mr Kang managed to eat around six during his visit.

Mr Kang, who claims that none of the food was wasted, has now alleged that the restaurant’s response to his hearty feasts is ‘discriminatory’ against those with bigger appetites, remarking:

I can eat a lot – is that a fault?

King Prawns (Alamy)Alamy
However, during the same report, the restaurant owner explained that Mr Kang’s huge dining sessions were losing him money:

Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan. Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray of them. And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he uses a tray to take them all.

The debacle has since raised somewhat on a debate on Chinese social media. Although there are those who sympathise with Mr Kang’s love of food, others understand that restaurant owners do need to draw a line somewhere in order to keep making a profit.

Hopefully Mr Kang will soon find another establishment able to cope with his voracious appetite.

