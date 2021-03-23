Man Calls Poison Control After Finding Shrimp Tails And ‘Rat Droppings’ In Cereal

JensenKarp/Twitter

A man has called poison control after finding shrimp tails and what he believes to be ‘rat droppings’ in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

The saga began yesterday afternoon when US writer and comedian Jensen Karp found what looks like shrimp tails in his cereal.

‘Ummmm why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit)’, he wrote in a tweet tagging the cereal brand, alongside a picture of an open bag of cereal with two tails.

In its response, the brand apologised for the findings, offered to replace the box and asked Karp to provide more details.

Things took a turn however when the cereal maker determined that the shrimp tails were in fact clusters of sugar.

‘After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp,’ the company said on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, Karp was not impressed.

‘Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?’ he wrote back.

Shortly after discovering the shrimp tails, he decided to go back through the bags to see if contained any other suspicious items.

To anyone’s horror, he also finds a piece of string that looks like it could be dental floss, as well as a ‘cinnamon covered pea thing’. Several pieces of cereal also have ‘black things’ cooked into the squares, which the internet thinks could be rat droppings.

‘For real – someone tell me they aren’t like maggots or bugs. Is it shrimp adjacent? (also just found this weird cinnamon covered pea thing?) I wish this was a joke,’ he said, adding: ‘Also, reminder – they told me this was all just “accumulations of sugar”.’

The company has now asked the comedian to send it the shrimp tails for closer inspection, however, he insists that he will only send one and keep the other for ‘evidence’.

‘Okay. So they want me to send them the shrimp tails for a “closer look”. These are obviously shrimp tails, so I will be keeping one as evidence, as I now feel like Sandra Bullock in The Net,’ he wrote in a tweet.

Screenshots of his direct messages also show him telling the company he will be keeping one of the tails so it doesn’t ‘continue to try to say it’s sugar and make [him] look insane’.

Some Twitter users who have been watching the events unfold offered Karp their advice. One chef said the shrimp tails had been baked under dry heat and then coated with cinnamon sugar.

Another, who is a food safety auditor said the discovery of the shrimp tails is a ‘huge problem’ because shrimp is an allergen, and therefore the company may have a recall on its hands.