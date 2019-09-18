Man Installs Chocolate Safe In His Fridge To Stop Fiancée Stealing Food

There’s nothing quite as heartbreaking as looking forward to some food, only to find out someone else has eaten it before you got there.

It’s quite a regular occurrence in student accommodation but you’d think the cruel thefts would stop later in life, especially if you’d shacked up with someone you thought you could trust, like a partner.

Apparently that’s not the case, however, as one man found that even if you’ve spent years building a life with someone they can still go behind your back and steal your food.

Dave Williams noticed his fiancée Stacey Lowe had been enjoying his stash of chocolate, so he decided to take a stand. And by ‘take a stand’, I mean he quietly installed a safe into the fridge to prevent Stacey getting her hands on the treats.

Some people will probably go in on the whole ‘chocolate in the fridge’ debate here, but that’s not what this is about. I’m not sure what Dave’s stance on refrigerated chocolate is – I’m definitely against it – but it’s clear drastic steps had to be taken and if cold, hard chocolate was the consequence then so be it.

Stacey took to Facebook to share her outrage after finding the safe, describing it as ‘break up material’.

She wrote:

So this is what it has come too! [sic] You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens! Dave goes and buys a f*ckin fridge safe because he’s an arsehole and doesn’t want to share his chocolate with me anymore! Anyone want him? Surely this is breakup material right?! Pr*ck!

Clearly the bride-to-be was angry at the concept of the safe but I really think she’s fighting a losing battle. I’m with Dave on this one – if she wants chocolate, she should buy her own.

Stacey went on to say she might invest in a safe of her own as ‘2 can play at that game’ but I imagine her fiancé would be quite satisfied with that outcome as then they’d both have their own supplies of chocolate.

Admittedly I do think it’s a bit cruel that the safe is see-through, allowing hungry fridge raiders to see what they’re missing, but it’s probably just part of the punishment. Still, that Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate does look delicious.

Dave was kind enough to leave a few things out for Stacey, like some cheese, a lone yoghurt and even a lamb shank, but none of those would really satisfy a sweet craving.

The frustrated woman’s post went viral after she shared pictures on Facebook, with many amused social media users tagging their partners and saying they could do with a safe of their own.

Dave’s obviously happy to share a lot of things with Stacey, including a home, a child and a life, but chocolate is off limits.

Good for you, Dave.

