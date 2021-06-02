McDonald’s Among Us Chicken Nugget On eBay Bidding Passes $40,000

polizna/ebay/Pixabay

A McDonald’s chicken nugget that bears a striking resemblance to an Among Us crew member is now receiving bids of more than $40,000 on eBay.

Now, I don’t have $40,000 to hand, but if I did, I really can’t imagine blowing it all on a single chicken nugget, no matter how unusual the shape might be. However, it appears that there are plenty of people out there who are keen to do just this.

At the time of writing, there have been 151 bids, with the currently bid standing at $40,100.00. To put this in context, your average fast food lover in the US can buy 10 Chicken McNuggets for just $8.30, and can even grab themselves a large Chicken McNugget meal for $11.95 should they so wish.

Innersloth

Of course, I don’t think the buyer will simply pop this nug in their mouth before washing it down with a strawberry milkshake.

I’m no expert on collectors’ items, but I imagine this would be displayed in some sort of… frozen cabinet? I mean, I can’t quite picture it on the Antiques Roadshow, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder I guess, and this is certainly an interesting purchase for ardent gamers.

For those who don’t know, Among Us is a popular, space-themed multiplayer game where players are either Crewmates or Imposters.

Crewmates must identify Impostors and eliminate them, all while completing maintenance tasks around the map, including tasks such as fixing wires and downloading data. Meanwhile, Impostors need to sneakily sabotage and kill Crewmates before their tasks can be completed.

polizna/ebay

I mean, it’s a fun party game and all, but honestly I can’t imagine having such a fierce allegiance to it that you spend a vast fortune on meat that reminds you of it.

Bidding ends on Friday, June 4, so there’s every chance bidding will continue to escalate, with 618 watchers currently hovering about at the time of writing.

This nugget comes from the newly-launched BTS Meal, which is now available in the UAE. Celebrating the beloved K-Pop band, this meal includes 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Coke as well as sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces.

If you are thinking of blowing your life savings on a chicken nugget, then you should be aware that this apparently highly-coveted item can’t be shipped to the UK. It also doesn’t look like you can get a refund if you are in any way dissatisfied with your purchase.

Featured Image Credit: polizna/ebay/Pixabay