McDonald’s Breakfast Hours Will Be Extended Nationwide

Egg McMuffin and breakfast wrap lovers rejoice: McDonald’s is extending its breakfast menu hours, giving your lazy arse an extra half hour in bed.

The rumours are true – good things come to those who are late, as McDonald’s confirms its breakfasts will soon be served until 11am.

Every weekend social media is rife with statuses, tweets and memes about hungover people just missing out on getting their hands on that sweet McMuffin action. But, alas, that will be a thing of the past from next week as McDonald’s adds 30 minutes to its breakfast serving time.

From Wednesday 20th November, McDonald’s customers across the UK & Ireland will have 30 additional McMuffin minutes as the company extends breakfast serving time until 11am.

The move comes after a successful trial in 122 restaurants in the south of England, and the extended breakfast serving time will soon be rolled out nationwide. Big Mac fans will have to hold on until 11am to get their hands on their main menu favourites.

Michelle Graham-Clare, Vice President Food & Marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland said:

We all understand the pain of missing out on a McMuffin by a matter of minutes. We have listened to our customers’ pleas and are delighted to extend breakfast serving time until 11am, particularly as we head into the festive season when we see a rush of latecomers searching for those all-important hash browns.

Can breakfast lovers please spare a thought for those of us who could easily munch on a large Big Mac Meal with extra gherkins from 9am in the morning?!

While the time change is music to some people’s ears, there are many others – myself included – who will now have to count down the minutes until it goes from bacon rolls to burger time, because we love nothing more than a burger and 20 chicken nuggs. No, seriously. Chicken nuggets should seriously be on the breakfast menu.

It’s worth a cheeky mention that more than 950 McDonald’s restaurants offer McDelivery through Uber Eats, so you’ll be able to make your breakie orders until 10:45am instead of the regular 10.15am.

Hangovers: Be gone!

