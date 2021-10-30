McDonald’s Customers Furious After Beloved Burger Is Removed From Menu

Alamy

McDonald’s customers are ‘on the warpath’ following one of its most popular items being removed from the menu.

A person’s McDonald’s order rarely changes. Sure, you may test the waters when you’re young and still finding your way, maybe opting for a Quarter Pounder with Cheese over a Big Mac. In the event of a limited edition burger or an exciting resurrection, like the Big Tasty or McRib, you may throw caution to the wind and give them a go.

For the most part though, your preference is set in stone. For some it’s a McNugget Share Box and fries, for others (me) it’s a large Big Mac meal with mozzarella dippers. Alas, customers who favour one particular item have been left furious after it vanishing from the menu.

Unfortunately, the Chicken Legend has been removed from the delivery menu for the time being as ‘supply chain issues were impacting availability’, a spokesperson said, as per the Mirror Online. If you have the might to take yourself to your nearest McDonald’s branch in person, you’ll likely be able to get one.

Still, the news has been met with hangry fury online. ‘Me on the warpath to the McDonald’s customer service after their removal of the Chicken Legend,’ one user wrote. ‘If you were wondering how my mental health is lately, I have just cried because I realised McDonald’s have taken the Chicken Legend off the menu,’ another tweeted.

‘I’ve not ordered a Chicken Legend in years but now I know McDonald’s have stopped doing them I’d sacrifice a Victorian orphan to eat one,’ a third wrote.

The McDonald’s spokesperson added, ‘We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience, we are working hard to return the item to our delivery menu as soon as possible.’