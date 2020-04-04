McDonald’s Forced To Respond After April Fool’s ‘Prank’ Causes Confusion
McDonald’s has been forced to clear a few things up after an April Fool’s prank got out of hand.
On April 1, the cruel joke misled fast-food lovers into thinking they’d be able to get a McDonald’s meal via the drive-thru or to take away.
However, things were not all as they seemed.
The prank tweet read:
We’re opening again! Mc Donald’s have decided to reopen all UK branches from Monday April 6th. All branches will only be able to offer drive thru or take away.
Special measures will be put in place to prevent contact and maintain social distancing. Unfortunately our breakfast menu will not be offered, but our lunch menu will be available all day.
We would like to thank our employees for agreeing to serve you again. Floor guides are still installed and we will have a limit of two customers inside each restaurant.
We will continue to monitor the situation but for now look forward to welcoming you back. [sic]
However, the message – which was doctored to look as though it could be an official McDonald’s announcement – was fake. And McDonald’s has now been forced to confirm it will not be re-opening any of its UK stores.
The official UK McDonald’s Twitter account wrote:
Lots of people getting in touch about a certain post circulating tonight.
It’s fake, we are not reopening next week and any official announcements would come from this page and would spell the brand name correctly…
Yep, if you look closely, you can see the fake announcement spells McDonald’s as two separate words: ‘Mc Donald’s’. Amateurs.
The cruel prank comes after McDonald’s UK CEO Paul Pomroy decided to shut all of the chain’s UK restaurants in order to comply with social distancing guidelines set out by the government.
On March 17, Pomroy announced the restaurants would shut, while drive-thru and takeaway services would still be available ‘for as long as it [was] safe to do so’. However, the decision was made to shut all McDonald’s services down and close the kitchens as of 7pm on March 23, in a bid to protect its 135,000 employees and millions of customers, as the UK went into lockdown.
On the day McDonald’s shut down, drive-thru queues went on for miles up and down the country, with fast food lovers desperate to get their hands on one last Big Mac before the doors shut.
