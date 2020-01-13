McDonald's In Japan Is Selling Something Named 'Adult Cream Pie' McDonald's Japan

If you’re anything like me, you’ll probably have visited a few McDonald’s restaurants on various holidays and road trips, because who doesn’t like sampling a cheeky Big Mac in every country?

In fact, I’d probably go as far as to saying McDonald’s tastes better when you’re abroad, predominantly because of the slightly more unusual things on the menu.

For example, in France you can get your hands on a p’tit focaccia, which is basically like a cheese burger but with a tomatoey sauce, and over in some parts of the US you can get your hands on cheese bacon fries as part of the regular menu, which is just plain unfair if you ask me.

But if you fancy trying something really unusual on the McDonald’s world tour, then I’d definitely recommend heading over to Japan, where they’re selling something called an ‘Adult Cream Pie’, which I’m sure will conjure up all sorts of images in your mind.

Yep, and the seemingly adult-only snack even comes in two different forms, which quite frankly sound absolutely delicious.

A quick visit to the official McDonald’s Japan website tells me you can get an adult cream pie Belgian chocolate and an adult cream pie sweet fromage, both of which cost 150 Japanese yen (£1.05) each.

According to the McDonald’s Japan website, translated into English, the Belgian chocolate adult cream pie is ‘crispy puff pastry kneaded with cocoa powder…packed with chocolate cream using Belgian chocolate. A cream pie that fills the hearts of adults with a balance of chocolate sweetness and bitterness’.

But if that doesn’t tickle your pickle, you might want to get your mouth around the adult cream pie sweet fromage, which is described as ‘crispy pie crust kneaded with Parmesan cheese…packed with sweet cheese cream using cream cheese. A cream pie that fills the hearts of adults with a balance of sweetness and saltiness of cheese cream’.

McDonald's In Japan Is Selling Something Named 'Adult Cream Pie' McDonald's Japan

Incredible stuff.

At this stage I have no idea why or even if the cream pies are specifically for adults, or whether something has simply got lost in translation. But quite honestly I don’t care because it has provided many LOLs in our office while I wrote this story.

Petition to get adult cream pies added to the UK menu?