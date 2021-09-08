McDonald’s McPlant Burger Is Aimed At ‘Flexitarians’

McDonald's/PA

In a long-awaited move and joining the likes of Greggs and Burger King with a wider range of veggie options, McDonald’s is set to release their new McPlant burger, aimed at ‘flexitarians’.

The first in a range of vegetable-based products, the meat-free burger will be made with a patty that aims to recreate the texture and flavour of a meat burger.

In addition to the McPlant, other new plant-based options will include alternatives to the breakfast sausage muffins and (what I have personally been drooling in wait for) chicken nuggets.

US firm Beyond Meat are working in partnership with McDonald’s in producing the new McPlant burger. Beyond Meat had previously developed a vegetarian burger made from beetroot juice, potato, coconut and yellow peas.

A version of the McPlant burger has already gone on sale in Austria. However, it included egg-based mayonnaise and dairy cheese. It was also cooked on the same grill as the meat patties.

The McPlant burger is subsequently aimed at ‘flexitarians’ rather than those who are vegan or who follow a strict vegetarian lifestyle.

McDonald’s new plant-based products follow the moves of other chains such as Greggs, with their vegan sausage roll, Burger King, with their Vegan Royale and KFC, with their Original Recipe Vegan Burger.

Many firms have now adapted their menus due to mass changes in eating habits over recent years, as people adopt more plant-based diets on the grounds of environmental and health concerns.

Francesca DeBiase, Chief Supply Chain and Sustainability Officer at McDonald’s, spoke about how the chain wanted to give ‘customers more choices’.

She said:

We’re excited to work with Beyond Meat to drive innovation and this is an important step on our journey to bring high-quality, plant-based menu items to our customers.

Ethan Brown, founder, president and CEO of Beyond Meat, said the partnership with McDonald’s was an ‘exciting milestone’ for the company who ‘will combine the power of Beyond Meat’s relentless approach to innovation with the strength of McDonald’s global brand to introduce new plant-based menu items’.

By shifting from animal to plant-based meat substitutes, Beyond Meat hopes to ‘positively affect the planet, the environment, the climate and even ourselves’.

According to recent research, a quarter of all global greenhouse gas emissions come from food productions and half of all farmed animal emissions come from lamb and beef alone, MailOnline reports.

The highly anticipated McPlant burger subsequently follows growing concerns over the impact of beef on the environment and also one’s own health.