Monks Trapped In Lockdown With 2.8 Tonnes Of Cheese Pray For Buyers

Arnaud 25/G CHP/Wikimedia Commons

Unbrielievable! Monks in France have launched an emergency online sale to offset 2.8 tonnes of cheese.

Due to the global pandemic, retail has taken a drastic hit. Bar essential stores like pharmacies and supermarkets, other shops have endured a year without the usual footfall to keep businesses afloat.

One French monastery in Burgundy would usually sell artisanal cheeses to customers visiting its shop, or to restaurants in the area. However, with no buyers, its stock is piling up.

Pexels

The Cîteaux Abbey, founded in 1098 and located just south of Dijon, has a lot of cheese to sell. Not just one or two wheels and blocks it would rather not have, but 4,000 cheeses to the weight of 2.8 tonnes, as per The Guardian.

With those raw-milk, semi-soft discs occupying the monastery with the abbey’s 19 Trappist monks and no on-site customers to help, it’s a space issue as well as a financial problem.

Brother Jean-Claude, who leads the marketing at the Cîteaux Abbey, said, ‘We tried explaining to our 75 cows that they needed to produce less milk but they don’t seem to have understood. Our sales are down nearly 50%… we need to clear out our stock.’

PA Images

In France, restaurants have been closed since October 30 last year. While French President Emmanuel Macron is keen to avoid implementing a national lockdown, the country has opted for a ‘third way’ of everyday life, with a large number of indoor leisure and hospitality facilities closed to the public.

The Cîteaux Abbey’s cheese is award-winning, emerging with a silver medal at 2020’s international food and drink competition.

Fortunately, it appears business is booming with the latest online appeal. By Tuesday this coming week, March 30, the monastery hoped to have sold more than a tonne of cheese. Incredibly, it has already sold more than two tonnes. ‘We’re going to make it,’ Jean-Claude said.