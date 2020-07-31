New Job Will Pay Meat Eaters £2,000 To Go Vegan For A Month Shutterstock

There’s nothing quite like the first bite of a bacon sandwich on a hungover Sunday morning, or the satisfaction of pairing some roast chicken with stuffing and gravy, but could you go 30 days without it all for £2,000?

A lot of people would probably say yes, but when those cravings start to hit, it can be easier said than done.

Well, three Brits will soon be able to put their willpower to the test, because research agency VeganLiftz is willing to pay people to switch to a plant-based diet for one whole month.

Salad Pixabay

VeganLiftz aims to educate people about the benefits of switching meat, dairy and other animal products out for more environmentally-friendly alternatives, and as part of the company’s mission it’s looking to demonstrate the real-life effects of a vegan diet on a person’s health and fitness.

Through the experiment, VeganLiftz will create online case studies demonstrating how switching to a vegan diet can impact health and fitness, including any drawbacks.

In an effort to get the best possible results, the company is looking to pay people who enjoy a meat-heavy diet. To help facilitate this, VeganLiftz conducted a study to find out which UK cities ate the most meat.

Plate of meat Pixabay

It turns out Geordies love their grub as Newcastle emerged in the top spot, followed by Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, and London.

The company wants the recruits to be currently living in one of the top five most carnivorous areas of the country, as found by their research.

Once selected, the successful candidates will be given a vegan diet plan for the duration of the month, helping steer them away from steak bakes and towards vegan sausage rolls. The three participants must complete a remote health and fitness check both before and after the study, and take good quality, head-to-toe before and after pictures.

Burger Pixabay

You don’t have to worry about changing your whole life for the study, so if you’ve always been a couch potato, feel free to continue that way, as VeganLiftz asks the candidates go about their everyday life as normal outside of what they are eating and drinking.

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 60 years old, have no underlying health conditions, and are required to have eaten a meat-heavy diet consistently for at least a year prior.

You can apply for the position here and candidates will be chosen at the end of August, so if you’re up for earning £2,000, enjoy the meat while you can!