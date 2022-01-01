New Year’s Menu For Britain’s Most Notorious Criminals Revealed

Alamy

Prison isn’t exactly known for it’s fine dining, but the New Year’s menu on offer to Britain’s most notorious inmates might not be as bad as you’d imagine.

Seasonal menus obtained from a number of high security UK prisons reveal that inmates are being offered healthier options, with more consideration for dietary requirement than typically associated with life on the inside.

Among the options for New Year’s Day are pakora wraps, fish fillets and vegan sausage rolls, with prisoners at several facilities reportedly set to be given vegan meals as a default unless they specifically request otherwise.

The menus, which were obtained by Freedom of Information (FOI) requests by Metro, show food being served at three Category A prisons – Wakefield, which holds rapist John Worboys and paedophile and former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, Belmarsh and Frankland – is now predominantly vegetable-based, with different options available to meet religious requirements.

Inmates are set to choose from meals including vegetable madras, Quorn fillets in tomato sauce and ‘textured vegetable protein vegan hot pot’ for their first evening meal of the year.

While the menus have caused consternation in some corners of the internet, campaigners for prison reform have welcomed the upgrades, with former Probation Service worker Annette Greenwood saying ‘there’s a healthier approach now and an awareness that diet has links to physical and mental wellbeing, which have been impacted by the lockdowns and the reduced regimes. If these healthy options help rehabilitate prisoners it can only be a positive step.’

In a response to the FOI requests, the Ministry of Justice confirmed the menu changes ‘are paid for from within the existing budget and at no extra cost to the taxpayer’.

The Prison Service has also confirmed that ongoing concerns about Covid-19 meant ‘additional festive entertainment or privileges’ were not being offered to inmates this year, stating that ‘safeguarding the health of prisoners must continue to take precedence’.

