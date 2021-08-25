Nigella Lawson Explains Why She’s Renamed ‘Slut’ Dessert

PA Images

Nigella Lawson has explained why she changed the name of a ‘slut’ dessert in her recipe book.

The TV cook, who’s notably shared decadent desserts with viewers and readers over the years, recently re-shared the recipe earlier known as ‘Slut Red Raspberries in Chardonnay Jelly’ on social media.

Made up of the titular drink, fresh raspberries, vanilla, sugar and gelatine, Lawson previously said it boasted the ‘essence of summer’.

However, in a recent Twitter post, she casually renamed it. ‘#RecipeOfTheDay is a dream of a dessert, and so easy to make. If you’ve never tried home-made jelly before, now’s hour chance: Ruby Red Raspberries in Chardonnay Jelly for the win, [sic]’ she wrote.

It prompted immediate responses from her followers, who clocked the change to Ruby. ‘Wonderful recipe (as always!) but it makes me wonder what has happened to this country when we can’t even call that recipe by its hilarious original name. What has happened to our free speech, humour and a sense fun? I love your turn of phrase Nigella,’ one wrote.

‘I love this recipe but preferred the original name,’ another commented. ‘I loved the old naughty name of this dish from Nigella Bites,’ a third wrote.

Lawson has since explained, and it’s really rather simple. ‘I feel that the word has taken on a coarser, more cruel connotation, and I’m not happy with that,’ she tweeted.

It comes after she renamed her ‘Slut’s Spaghetti’ recipe to ‘Slattern’s Spaghetti’, featuring a puttanesca sauce.

‘Although you will often see its Italian name explained as meaning ‘whore’s pasta’ in English, the general consensus seems to be, however, that this is the sort of dish cooked by slatterns who don’t go to market to get their ingredients fresh, but are happy to use stuff out of cans and jars,’ she wrote on her website.