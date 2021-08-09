Noodle Fans Mesmerised By Incredible ‘Noodle-Cutting Machine’

@solateor/Reddit

Footage of a ‘noodle-cutting machine’ has captured the imaginations (and stomachs) of foodies.

I don’t know about you, but I eat a lot of noodles. Super Noodles, Pot Noodles, own brand instant noodles; they’re part of my weekly diet. While it’s hardly a chore to shove them on the hob for five minutes straight out the packet, life would be even easier if I had my own noodle machine.

Say no more. Posted to the InterestingAsF*ck subreddit by solateor, a machine has emerged with serious potential for snacking other than noodles (okay, mainly cheese).

It shows a block of dough being cut into noodles by automated arms with small blades, flinging them into a pot of water with the sheer momentum of being sliced. ‘I’d like to put a big wheel of cheese underneath that machine and sit in front of it with my mouth open,’ one Redditor wrote. ‘I’d put cheese under one arm and meatloaf under the other,’ another replied.

While it’s clear the noodles are being cooked immediately after being prepared, many have expressed concerns over whether they’d be overdone due being placed in the pot one at a time.

‘These are called 刀削麵！Literally ‘knife shaved noodles’, they’re traditionally made by having a block of dough in one arm and ‘pushing’ the knife down it really quickly, flinging the noodle into the pot simultaneously. Think making it rain with a deck of cards. Asian noodles typically are more forgiving of cook times,’ one Redditor explained.

Recalling a restaurant that served these noodles, another user said, ‘You could see the guy slicing noodles by hand in the back, the knife motion would shoot them into the water. This question never occurred to me but I promise the noodles were delicious!’