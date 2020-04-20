Northern Monk Brewery Creates Roast Dinner-Flavoured Beer With Aunt Bessie's, And People Are Divided Northern Monk

Two things are essential on a Sunday: a roast (obviously) and a nice refreshing pint of beer (also obviously).

Advert

So what if I was to say you could now enjoy both of those things in one go? As in, you can now drink a beer that tastes exactly like your favourite roast dinner?

Well folks, that’s exactly what I’m telling you, and it’s all thanks to the Northern Monk brewery, which has launched the world’s first Roast Dinner Brown Ale.

yorkshire pudding beer Northern Monk

But wait, because the brewery hasn’t just used random flavourings to produce its roast dinner ale. Nope, Northern Monk has gone above and beyond to get the flavour just right, brewing the beer with actual potatoes and Yorkshire pudding.

Advert

Not only that, but they teamed up with Aunt Bessie’s to give the ale the true roast treatment, with the brand’s fluffy roasties and original golden Yorkshires being used in the recipe.

The two companies have been working on the idea for a couple of months, but thought now was the perfect time to unleash the flavour on the world, with Russell Bisset, the founder of Northern Monk, telling UNILAD they hoped the beer ‘would make people smile and spread some much-needed positivity.’

There’s more too, because the brewery has also created the perfect dessert beer – a Jam and Custard Pale Ale, which is based on Aunt Bessie’s iconic Jam Roly Poly, as if the stakes weren’t high enough already!

While the Roast Dinner Brown Ale is 5.7%, the Jam and Custard Pale Ale – which has been brewed with plum, apricot, strawberry and custard, the same ingredients used in the Aunt Bessie’s product – is just 5%.

So why these flavours in particular? Well, Russell said they ‘wanted to recreate traditional, comforting flavours’ and also use actual Aunt Bessie’s products where possible. ‘We knew we could brew with the Yorkshire puddings and get some starches from the roast potatoes, so we went all in for the Sunday Dinner flavour to tie into Easter weekend,’ he explained.

Russell told UNILAD:

Easter Sunday is a day where many of us sit down to dinner with our families, but for a lot of people that couldn’t happen this year. So, alongside Aunt Bessie’s we hatched a plan to recreate the roast dinner experience in beer form, that we hoped would make people smile and spread some much—needed positivity. From the reaction we’ve seen so far, it certainly seems to have done that!

Advert

sunday roast beers Northern Monk

For the second course, the brewery’s founder said Jam Roly Poly and Custard was the ‘obvious choice’ to round off the experience – because what better way to top off a Sunday roast than with a delicious jam roly poly?!

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the launch of the two ales has prompted somewhat of a mixed reaction from beer-lovers across the country, with some wondering if it was a delayed April’s Fools. While one person asked: ‘This is a joke right?’, another simply wrote: ‘Please. No.’ Yet another wrote: ‘There’s a line… and I think it’s been crossed!’

Most people’s curiosity got the better of them though, with many saying they would ‘love to try them’ and another writing: ‘It sounds hideous, and yet I want it.’ One person didn’t even question the combination, writing: ‘2 power houses coming together for greatness.’

Basically, nobody knows what the hell to think. But that doesn’t matter, because according to Russell the launch of the beers has been ‘more successful than [they] could have hoped’, with both beers completely selling out in just two days. ‘Not bad for two home-grown Yorkshire brands,’ he added.

What do you reckon then? Will the beer be an absolute delight to our tastebuds? Will it be the worst thing we’ve ever tasted? Or will we be glad to have tried it but never want to again?

There’s only one way to find out I suppose…