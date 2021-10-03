Now People Are Paying An Absolute Fortune For Butter

SWNS

An award-winning British butter has been voted as one of the finest foods in the world at this year’s Great Taste awards, but you’ll need a small fortune to try it.

Apparently it tastes so delicious that one of the judges described it as something ‘you want to sit there and just eat spoonfuls of’.

Sounds great so far, but there’s one big problem if you want to get your hands on this amazing butter, it costs an absolute fortune.

Sublime Butter’s ‘Ridiculous No55’ is flavoured with lobster, crab, caviar, lemon and fennel, which may go some way to explaining why it’s so eye-wateringly expensive.

If you want to try some for yourself it’ll set you back £95, not the kind of price range most people would be thinking when they go to buy butter.

For that price, it comes with its own limited edition butter dish handmade in Italy, but for £95 you’d be disappointed not to get a little extra.

Sublime Butter founder Chris Mair said the Great Taste awards ‘are like the Oscars of food’.

‘Because we won three stars we will be on for the gold fork awards that’s going to take place in a couple of weeks, so fingers crossed.

‘It’s ridiculous by name and by nature, because we didn’t spare any expense on the ingredients. It’s like our very own Willy Wonka range,’ he added.

Winning the Great Taste awards is expected to boost sales for Sublime Butter, based in Richmond, West London – for those that can afford it, anyway.