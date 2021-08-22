Outrage As Domino’s Creates New Pizza Using Fruit

@dominosau/TikTok

Domino’s Australia has just revealed a base so shocking, one pizza lover has likened it to a ‘war crime’.

In my consistently rubbish efforts to be healthy, I’ve tried a number of alternative pizza bases, from cauliflower to tortilla wraps. However, I must say that I draw the line at a slice of watermelon.

Now, if you’re the sort of person who gets a bit nauseous at the sight of a pineapple topping, you really won’t like this creation, which was originally shared by foodie TikToker Oliver Paterson (@elburritomonster).

The recipe involves frying a full round slice of watermelon on both sides, before topping it with BBQ sauce and a good handful of mozzarella. Then, just before popping the juicy monstrosity into the oven, the chef sprinkles on their topping of choice.

Defending its decision to replicate this Frankenpizza, Domino’s Australia said, ‘Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option,’ however the narrator in the vid did admit that ‘it might be an acquired taste’:

This is equally confronting to us, but it does look pretty good out the oven.

Needless to say, the clip – which has been viewed more than 44,000 times at the time of writing – has proven controversial, with one person declaring, ‘I’m not buying anything from you guys ever again.’

One irate Italian described it as ‘incredibly vile’ and ‘an insult to us’, while a third person shuddered, ‘This is scary.’