Paddy McGuinness Trolls Top Gear Co-Star’s Full English Breakfast Choice And Sparks Twitter War

Alamy

Comedian Paddy McGuinness has sparked a debate over ‘Full English’ breakfasts by roasting his fellow Top Gear presenter Chris Harris.

The classic war over what constitutes a ‘Full English’ breakfast is clearly raging on. Should a black pudding be included? Are beans the most important bit? McGuiness has now added to the debate, by taking to Instagram to share a post of his co-star with what he deems to be a ‘Middle class breakfast’.

The poor man was just trying to enjoy his food in peace, but has now ended up being ridiculed online for mixing both French, British and American cuisine, resulting in a breakfast which, to be fair to McGuinness, does look very far from the standard hangover cure.

Alamy

In his Instagram post, McGuiness shared a picture of Chris Harris, with the presenter looking fairly irritated to have had his breakfast interrupted.

The caption read:

Just watching the upper middle class enjoy their breakfast. @harrismonkey is the gift that keeps on giving. #fullenglishbreakfast #croissant #igiveup #wrongun

Harris responded to the post, commenting that he had ‘wanted a quiet brekkie’ but that ‘then foghorn twatgob arrive[d]’.

The post has since amassed more than 40,000 likes and 700 comments, with users having flooded to the image to debate the state of Harris’s plate. One said, ‘What is the croissant doing on that plate with beans?’

Another wrote:

Who the hell allows their croissant to touch their beans. Have some decency Chris.

A third commented, ‘Ketchup in a little jar! Fannnncccyyyyyyyy! But the croissant should be on a separate plate.’