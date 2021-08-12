Papa John’s Branch Forced To Close After Employee Leaks ‘Disgusting’ Photos

Plymouth Live/BPM

A Papa John’s in Plymouth, UK has been forced to close after an employee shared pictures showing a rat trap and mouldy food in the restaurant.

The worker, who remains anonymous, reportedly took the images at one of the pizza shops in Mutley Plain before they ended their employment there.

The former staff member claimed the hygiene and general cleanliness standards of that particular store were ‘absolutely disgusting’, and that working conditions while they were employed were ‘sub-standard’.

Images shared by the employee appeared to show rubbish piled in a disused food lift, while other unnerving details they recalled to Plymouth Live included a mouldy ceiling in the back end of the store and rubbish often being stacked up outside, allegedly due to the company not paying the bin removal bills.

The employee recalled reportedly having discovered a ‘Rokill’ rodenticide trap on top of a preparation table where food was being made, noting that although they immediately removed the trap, it was just one example of ‘bad practice’ at the store.

They commented: ‘I did remove the rat poison personally so it’s not there anymore, but it just shows they have no clue about health and safety in there.’

On another occasion, the former staff member claimed to have had to throw away mouldy cauliflower wings found on the ‘make line’.

They continued:

Mouldy food, a broken wonky toilet… dirty floors and sinks, it’s absolutely disgusting. I’m flabbergasted at how it [was] still able to stay open, I want people to know the truth and the franchise who own the shop don’t deserve people’s hard earned money. Customers were always waiting hours for their food because we were understaffed and cover a ridiculously gigantic area, including the whole of Plympton and Plymstock.

In response to the allegations, a Papa John’s spokesperson said the ‘examples fall far short of what we require’ and claimed they ‘do not represent the store as it is today’.

Per The Sun, the spokesperson apologised and said ‘food safety and store cleanliness are of the utmost importance to Papa John’s’, adding: ‘Our own regular inspections identified these challenges when the store was under previous management, and prompt action was taken.’

The Mutley Plain store is said to now be under new management which has closed the store pending an inspection by an external audit provider, to ensure ‘that customers can be completely confident that [the company’s] high standards are being met’.

Management went on to say that previous issues at the store have been ‘addressed’ and that it has requested an additional visit from an Environmental Health Officer.