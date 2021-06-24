Parents Might Be Wrong In Claiming We Can’t Have Chocolate For Breakfast, New Research Finds

PA Images

Eating chocolate for breakfast is often a treat reserved for holidays such as Easter – or those mornings where you’re feeling particularly crap – but new research has looked into what happens if we indulged in such a sweet breakfast every day.

I think it’s safe to say most people have enjoyed a chocolate breakfast at one point or another, though with the sweet treat more often associated with dessert, most people probably wouldn’t admit if they did it regularly.

Advert 10

We shouldn’t let society dictate our breakfast choices, though, and with foods such as pancakes, syrup and sugary cereals all being deemed acceptable, it’s only fair that we consider chocolate a viable option, too.

Pixabay

While the mere notion of eating chocolate first thing in the morning might be enough to send some strict parents into meltdown, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital looked into the impacts of such a diet and found that it did not lead to weight gain.

The study was conducted across two weeks and involved 19 postmenopausal women, with some members of the group asked to consume 100g of milk chocolate either within one hour of waking up or within one hour of going to bed.

Advert 10

In their paper, published in The FASEB Journal, the researchers explained that they reached their conclusions after comparing weight gain and other measures between woman who ate the chocolate and those who had no chocolate intake.

Pixabay

Not only did having chocolate for breakfast not lead to weight gain, but the study also revealed that a high intake of chocolate during the morning hours could actually help with fat burning and reduce blood glucose levels.

Meanwhile, eating chocolate at night could alter metabolism the following morning. In general, the consumption was also found to decrease hunger and desire for sweets throughout the day.

Advert 10

In a news release discussing the findings, neuroscientist Frank A.J. L. Scheer explained, ‘Our findings highlight that not only ‘what’ but also ‘when’ we eat can impact physiological mechanisms involved in the regulation of body weight.’

Pixabay

While the findings do somewhat indicate that we can all afford a few more chocolate breakfasts in our lives, the researchers have noted that their study was limited to a small group of postmenopausal females.

In order to work out whether we can all swap cereal and milk for Dairy Milk, the authors of the study said further research involving men and younger women would be needed. They also acknowledged that future studies may be able to distinguish if the benefits seen in the results are consequences of the rewarding effect of chocolate.

Advert 10