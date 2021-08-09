People Are Boycotting Subway Over ‘Anti-American’ Ads

PA Images

Subway has seen a backlash following what some customers regard as ‘anti-American’ TV advertisements.

The ads in question feature Megan Rapinoe, who captains OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League and the US national team (USWNT).

The 36-year-old captain recently spoke of her pride after the USWNT secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, an achievement that saw her score an impressive ‘gol Olimpico’ from the corner. However, not everyone is a fan.

Rapinoe has previously used her prominent platform to stand up for issues she cares about, including racism, equal rights and gender discrimination, and this hasn’t sat well with some people.

Most recently, Rapinoe took the knee ahead of the US and Sweden’s opening round women’s football match in Tokyo, alongside other players.

As per Today, Rapinoe said that the match had been ‘an opportunity for us to continue to use our voices and use our platforms to talk about the things that affect all of us intimately in different ways’.

Protests have previously been restricted by the International Olympic Committee, however they are now allowed under certain circumstances. Although many recognise that taking the knee is a way of showing solidarity against racism, there are those who regard the gesture as being ‘anti-American’.

Now, some people have declared they will boycott Subway altogether until Rapinoe is removed from the ads, with one would-be customer claiming:

I won’t go to any Subway until they completely stop working with Megan Rapinoe!

Another tweeted:

Until Subway DUMPS Megan Rapinoe, patriots won’t eat there!

A photograph has even begun circulating showing a sign taped to the door of a Wisconsin branch, calling for a boycott ‘until Subway fires the anti-American Megan Rapinoe, the creep who kneels for our beloved National Anthem’.

As reported by the New York Post, representatives from NAASF – an organisation that describes itself as the ‘independent, representative voice of Subway® Franchisees’ – have received complaints from various store operators about the reaction to the ads, with some worried about how such boycotts will affect business.