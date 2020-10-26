People Are Confused By The Mac And Cheese Served At Drake's Birthday Party champagnepapi/Instagram/6ixydrizzy/Instagram

Drake is fresh off celebrating his 34th birthday. However, fans have serious questions after his… let’s say, problematic menu emerged online.

The Laugh Now Cry Later rapper brought in the special occasion with a private party in Los Angeles on Friday, October 23.

Photos of the get-together quickly made their way online, as fans swarmed to wish the artist happy birthday. Then, people noticed something strange about the food at the event; namely, the macaroni cheese.

In a post from @6ixydrizzy, a Drake fan account, you can see the star celebrating with sparklers and other celebs. One of the images features the alleged menu from the birthday bash, and fans have questions.

Most of it is fairly ordinary, with a starter selection of fried calamari, a sushi platter, a Caesar salad and baby kale salad. As your eyes drift down to the mains, you’ll catch sight of chicken bolognese, steak frites and grilled shrimp. All fine, all tasty… then we get to the last two items.

First off, we have grilled cauliflower, which comes with sundried tomato, capers, raisins and parsley. Then we have mac and cheese, which also comes with sundried tomato, capers, raisins and parsley.

One user wrote, ‘Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac & cheese lands on the birthday menu.’ A second tweeted, ‘Drake out here having events serving Mac and cheese with capers and raisins… I want 2020 burned to the ground.’

A third posted, ‘I know Drake did not have raisins in no damn Mac & Cheese. F**kin serial killer, that’s what he is.’ A fourth wrote: ‘Drake is eating Mac and cheese with sundried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley. I don’t ever wanna be that rich.’

Live and let live and all that, but the idea of putting raisins in mac and cheese makes my stomach curdle. Here are some acceptable mac and cheese additions: pulled pork; bacon; jalapeños; spring onions; and chicken. Raisins will never be an appropriate extra.

Another user tweeted, ‘@Drake, you and whoever catered your party got some explaining to do homie. WHO DEADASS PUTS RAISINS IN MAC & CHEESE?’ Another wrote, ‘If I went to Drake’s birthday and got Mac n Cheese with raisins in it I’d honestly sue that man.’

There could be an explanation. Perhaps it’s a typo, as the sundried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley are listed under the cauliflower and the mac and cheese. Then again, maybe Drake likes raisins with his macaroni.