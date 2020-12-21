People Are Divided Over McDonald's New Oreo And Spam Burger In China ZhugeEX/Twitter

It’s the collaboration of the year: McDonald’s in China is dropping a new Oreo and Spam burger.

Under the hazy glow of the golden arches, we’ve all been known to enjoy a seasonal treat. For example, at Easter we can look forward to the Creme Egg or Dairy Milk Caramel McFlurry. In the US, there’s the holiday pie – similar to an apple pie, only it’s filled with vanilla custard.

There’s been no shortage of strange fast food concoctions over the decades, but China’s McDonald’s is taking the mick with its Oreo and Spam burger. One more time for good measure – Oreo and Spam.

News of the chain’s limited delicacy first reached the country’s popular social media Weibo, before being shared on Twitter via gaming reporter and analyst Daniel Ahmad. He aptly wrote, ‘Look, I saw this so you have to see it too. Sorry, that’s how it works.’

It’s every bit as simple and harrowing as it sounds. You have a bun filled with two chunky, fried slices of Spam, then topped with some crumbled Oreos. There also appears to be some sort of mayo on top too. ‘As the world fell, each of us in our own way was broken.’

It’s safe to say, people have some opinions. On the more diplomatic side, one user wrote, ‘Hey, if there is a market for it, who am I to judge what people eat. It sounds utterly disgusting, but so does liver paté and it’s a big hit in Denmark. And don’t Americans dip their french fries in milkshakes, or am I just gullible AF?’

Then, another user wrote, ‘Feels like someone went through a break up, and just went crazy on McDonalds and Oreos while watching iQIYI. Next day at the office: How about McDoreo?’

McDonald’s in China will drop its Spam and Oreo burger today, December 21. There will be 400,000 produced and sold. If you’re lucky, they might sell out quickly.