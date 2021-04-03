People Are Making Deep Fried Water And Unsurprisingly It Tastes Awful

The Action Labs/YouTube

For some reason, people on TikTok and beyond have resorted to deep frying water. It’s not been getting glowing reviews.

Listen, I’m a Scot. We arguably hold the cultural crown on throwing any old snack into the deep fat fryer, whether it’s Mars bars or pizzas – sorry America, but we do it better.

So let me say this, for the record: deep frying water is wrong. If it doesn’t make you go ‘oh yeah, I’d love to try that’ it shouldn’t be deep fried. Nevertheless, some gastronauts are giving it a go online and quickly learning how terrible it is.

James Orgill, a chemical engineer and YouTuber behind The Action Labs channel, told VICE: ‘First of all it’s surprising that you can turn water into an edible dish, and it’s a little bit comical to fry it after. It seems ridiculous to say, even impossible.’

He added: ‘There were a lot of cooking channels doing it, but nobody seemed to be talking about the chemistry behind these edible polymers, which I used sodium alginate to make. It tasted really gross though. There’s no flavour, and it just tastes kind of salty and slimy.’

Eitan Bernath, who regularly tries out viral food trends on TikTok and YouTube, also managed to deep fry water with the assistance of agar agar, which is basically vegan gelatine.

As soon as he takes one bite, he spits out. ‘It has zero flavour, but you bite on the outside [and it’s crunchy], and the inside is like flavourless jello – it is very strange.’