People Are Turning Pasta Into Chips And Foodies Don’t Know How To Handle It

feelgoodfoodie/TikTok

A new TikTok trend has emerged that will no doubt delight those of us who would happily eat carbs morning, noon and night.

Until now, feta cheese pasta was the undisputed favourite among TikTok foodies, being both delicious and also extremely satisfying to watch bake in the oven.

Advert 10

But now, a new trend has emerged that may be even more tempting than seeing cheese melting all over a bed of ripe, juicy cherry tomatoes. I’m talking, of course, about pasta chips.

Check it out below:

Loading…

For those yet to come across this moreish craze, pasta chips is a dish that is essentially exactly what it sounds like, with the potential for more adventurous cooks to throw in plenty of fun, versatile twists.

Advert 10

You can easily make your very own pasta chips at home by tossing cooked pasta shells with olive oil, parmesan cheese and spices, before chucking them in a air fryer.

The air fryer treatment gives the shells a very snackable, crisp texture, making for a very tasty alternative treat for movie nights and evenings in with friends.

Food vlogger Feel Good Foodie has dropped a particularly appetizing recipe served with up a whipped feta dip and, honestly, I know what I’m eating in front of Love Island tonight.

Advert 10

Other interesting takes include vegan pasta chips, salt and vinegar pasta chips (yes to this), and – intriguingly – sweet cinnamon pasta chips.