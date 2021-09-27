People Can’t Believe How Much Salt Bae Is Charging For Steaks In His New London Restaurant

nusr_et/Instagram

People have declared Salt Bae the ‘world’s greatest living artist’ after seeing the exorbitant prices at his London restaurant.

Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, is a real-life meme. First known for flamboyantly sprinkling salt across juicy steaks, the Turkish chef has evolved into somewhat of a business tycoon.

Earlier this year, customers’ eyes watered in Texas when they saw how much it cost to buy a steak coated in gold leaf. He’s made his way across the pond, and Brits can’t believe how much a normal steak costs – then again, it does come with that salt drop.

His latest Nusr-Et Steakhouse has opened in Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge. It’s been a long time coming, said to be in development since 2018, in which time he’s battled lawsuits over wage thefts, faced controversy for his wet-aged wagyu beef and even almost considered opening a burger restaurant.

However, after two-and-a-half years, Salt Bae has arrived in the capital with his pricey steaks. One Twitter user, @Ffranciscodgf, shared a snap of the bill, and it’s enough to bring a tear to your eye.

Before we even get to the steak, let’s look at the other items on the menu: one portion of ‘herb crusted fries’ costs £10; one portion of sweetcorn costs £12; one Coca-Cola (it’s unclear whether it’s a pint, can or bottle) costs £9; and a can of Red Bull costs £11. The mark-up on these items is absolutely insane.

Then, we get to some of the bigger food items: an ‘onion flower’ costs £18; a prawn tempura roll costs £30; and a golden burger costs £100. It should be noted that edible gold has almost no taste nor discernible texture. It’s shiny and pointless.

If you plan on visiting the restaurant and ordering a ‘giant tomahawk’ steak, be prepared to fork out £630. If you want some gold with that, it’ll be more than double. ‘Salt Bae is the world’s greatest living artist,’ the customer wrote.

‘Think there’s a line where high restaurant prices stop being rip offs and become a kind of performance art, and I think Salt Bae’s new London restaurant has soared past it,’ another user commented.