People Can’t Believe How Much Salt Bae Is Charging For Steaks In His New London Restaurant
People have declared Salt Bae the ‘world’s greatest living artist’ after seeing the exorbitant prices at his London restaurant.
Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, is a real-life meme. First known for flamboyantly sprinkling salt across juicy steaks, the Turkish chef has evolved into somewhat of a business tycoon.
Earlier this year, customers’ eyes watered in Texas when they saw how much it cost to buy a steak coated in gold leaf. He’s made his way across the pond, and Brits can’t believe how much a normal steak costs – then again, it does come with that salt drop.
His latest Nusr-Et Steakhouse has opened in Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge. It’s been a long time coming, said to be in development since 2018, in which time he’s battled lawsuits over wage thefts, faced controversy for his wet-aged wagyu beef and even almost considered opening a burger restaurant.
However, after two-and-a-half years, Salt Bae has arrived in the capital with his pricey steaks. One Twitter user, @Ffranciscodgf, shared a snap of the bill, and it’s enough to bring a tear to your eye.
Before we even get to the steak, let’s look at the other items on the menu: one portion of ‘herb crusted fries’ costs £10; one portion of sweetcorn costs £12; one Coca-Cola (it’s unclear whether it’s a pint, can or bottle) costs £9; and a can of Red Bull costs £11. The mark-up on these items is absolutely insane.
Then, we get to some of the bigger food items: an ‘onion flower’ costs £18; a prawn tempura roll costs £30; and a golden burger costs £100. It should be noted that edible gold has almost no taste nor discernible texture. It’s shiny and pointless.
If you plan on visiting the restaurant and ordering a ‘giant tomahawk’ steak, be prepared to fork out £630. If you want some gold with that, it’ll be more than double. ‘Salt Bae is the world’s greatest living artist,’ the customer wrote.
‘Think there’s a line where high restaurant prices stop being rip offs and become a kind of performance art, and I think Salt Bae’s new London restaurant has soared past it,’ another user commented.
Credits@ffranciscodgf/Twitter
