People Can’t Believe Salt Bae’s ‘Nasty’ Food After Video Goes Viral

It’s hard to imagine just how good a meal would have to be to justify paying half a grand for it, but whatever Salt Bae is serving up at his new restaurant is definitely not it.

The viral chef has been making waves following the opening of his new London restaurant, mostly as a result of the eye-watering prices. But after seeing exactly what’s on offer in the new joint, people are finding it even harder to get their heads around the hefty bills.

In a new TikTok video, Salt Bae – real name Nusret Gökçe – can be seen preparing a meal at the newest branch of his Nusr-et steak restaurants, and it’s fair to say not everyone is impressed.

Standing at a table of diners, the chef begins by dramatically slicing up a joint of raw steak, before picking up the individual slices and flinging them at a plate adorned by what looks like a large chunk of bamboo.

He then goes on to rip up a baguette and place it on top of the steak, before drenching the entire plate in piping hot melted butter. Of course, the preparation is finished off with his signature Salt Bae sprinkle, with the steak left to marinate and cook in the fat on the plate.

While the person treated to the £180 meal seemed impressed by what they were served up, the internet has a lot to say about Salt Bae’s service.

‘For people with more money than sense,’ was one person’s verdict, while someone else joked ‘That meat is so raw I can still hear the cow mooing.’

‘Whenever I see one of these videos I get second hand embarrassment for whoever actually went there,’ another person commented.

Other viewers had more or less the same reaction, describing the experience as ‘over-priced,’ ‘nasty,’ a ‘rip-off’ and a ‘waste of good meat.’