People Divided Over Peanut Butter Nails

@ilysmnails/TikTok

Peanut butter lovers are taking their admiration to new levels by creating acrylic nails out of the tasty spread.

In a clip shared online, a nail artist who goes by the handle @ilysmnails, shows her millions of followers how to create the unusual nails.

Advert 10

First puts a dollop of peanut butter on her nail, before pressing down a piece of acrylic on top of it.

The technician then proceeds to dig her nail into the peanut butter jar to coat the clear acrylic with the spread, and wipes off any excess.

@ilysmnails/TikTok

The peanut butter then dries, giving her a finished peanut butter-coloured nail. I mean, surely it’s just easier to find a nail polish that colour?

Advert 10

The unique nail has since left people on TikTok divided, with many people wondering why she did it in the first place.

One person commented, ‘I don’t understand why people use food doesn’t it smell bad afterwards? I’m just saying because I don’t understand.’

Echoing similar concerns, someone else said, ‘I’ll be too worried about it getting mouldy… nope not for me.’

Advert 10

Another person wrote, ‘This irritates me only because I get bugged when I get food under my nails,’ while someone else joked that their dog would try to eat the nails.

Meanwhile, many other people voiced concerns about those who may have a peanut allergy, but the creator has since put a warning in the comments section telling those who are allergic to peanuts should ‘stay away from this nail’.

I think I’ll just stick to putting my peanut butter on toast, thanks.

Advert 10