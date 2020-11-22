People Join 14-Hour Queue As Colorado Gets First In-N-Out Burger

People Join 14-Hour Queue As Colorado Gets First Ever In-N-Out Burger ABC7NY

We all love a good burger, and these Colorado residents proved to really love them after queuing 14 hours to get one.

The ginormous queues were a consequence of the state opening its first In-N-Out Burger joints. The two outlets opened their doors on Friday, November 20, in Aurora and Colorado Springs.

Aurora Police Department were updating people on the queues on Twitter and described traffic as ‘double double animal style’ and estimated that the queues were up to two miles long.

Check out the crazy scenes here:

The department tweeted, ‘In-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint.’

A couple of hours later, the police tweeted another update, which read:

A lot of people have asked, “How long was the line?” It’s hard to estimate. What we know is the line wrapped around the mall twice, and there were some nearby hwy backups. Right now we estimate the line to be 1.5-2miles long & the wait is now 14 hours.

One guy in Colorado Springs was so eager to get a burger he camped out at the restaurant the night before.

Ken Vizzini told The Gazette, ‘I’m from Southern California, and I have been wanting In-N-Out to open since I got here. I love their shakes, their fries. And their burgers are the best.’

After arriving at the restaurant at 8.30pm the night before, Vizzini slept in his pick-up truck that was parked in In-N-Out Burger’s drive-thru lane.

Just over 12 hours later, the joint took its first order with Vizzini’s successfully taken first. He said, ‘I wanted to be able to always say I was the first one through In-N-Out in the state of Colorado.’

PA Images

Denny Warnick, In-N-Out’s vice president of operations, said the response to the new restaurants opening far exceeded the company’s expectations.

He told The Gazette:

I don’t know if we’ve ever felt more welcome, between all the anticipation and the requests for In-N-Out to come to Colorado and now to see the customers out here this morning just feels great.

According to the New York Post, In-N-Out plan to open a further seven joints in Colorado.

