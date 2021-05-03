unilad
Pepsi Is Launching Its Own Take-Out Restaurant

by : Emily Brown on : 03 May 2021 18:31
Pepsi, like most drinks, is often seen as an accompaniment to a meal, but the drinks brand is now making sure to put itself in the spotlight by opening its own restaurant. 

The pop-up establishment, named Pep’s Place, is available via delivery in selected markets across the US, having opened its virtual doors today, May 3.

Meals will be available through apps such as Door Dash and Grub Hub as well as the restaurant’s official website, PepsPlaceRestaurant.com, but make no mistake, it’s the beverages that are running the show here, as the website reads: ‘Welcome to Pep’s Place, where the cola comes first.’

Can of Pepsi (Pexels)Pexels

A range of Pepsi flavours serve as the backbone to the restaurant’s menu, with customers encouraged to pick their favourite soda before moving on to their choice of food.

Drinks choices include the new Pepsi Mango, Pepsi Cherry, Pepsi Zero Sugar and, of course, regular Pepsi, and the site offers ‘perfect pairings’ so users can see what food will work best with their drink selection.

A Pepsi Mango, for example, apparently serves as the ideal partner to a traditional wings basket, as the site explains, ‘The perfect blend of mild chilies in our wing sauce pairs beautifully with Pepsi Mango’s fruity and floral notes. The complex blend of cola and mango when combined with Pepsi Mango’s exuberant bubbles helps to cleanse the palate and keep your mouth fresh and ready for more rich, flavorful wings.’

If your stomach’s not rumbling already then the rest of the menu is sure to set you off, as Pep’s Place offers a number of classic American fast-food dishes including cheeseburgers, Cajun chicken or pork sandwiches, spare ribs and chicken caesar salads, while the sides menu includes mac and cheese, steamed broccoli and fries.

Customers looking to find their own perfect pairing will have to act fast because the restaurant will only be active for the next 30 days, as it works as part of a marketing campaign titled ‘Better with Pepsi’.

Pepsi cans (PA Images)PA Images

Discussing the pop-up, Pepsi marketing boss Todd Kaplan said:

For years we have known that Pepsi is the perfect complement to a variety of foods. But even though consumers know that food tastes Better With Pepsi, they often still forget to order a beverage with their favorite meals.

With the launch of Pep’s Place, we have designed a new ‘fast beverage’ restaurant delivery concept that features a menu and experience literally built around the idea of what foods go best with Pepsi, allowing consumers at home to fully optimize their meals. We are confident that by doing this, everyone will agree – and taste firsthand – how well Pepsi goes with their favorite foods.

I’m sure there’ll be plenty of people looking to put the ‘Better With Pepsi’ idea to the test, so make sure to place your order while you still have the chance.

