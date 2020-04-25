Pixar Shows How To Make A Pepperoni Pizza From Pizza Planet

Pixar Show How To Make A Pepperoni Pizza From Pizza Planet Pixar/YouTube

Pixar has revealed how bring Pizza Planet to your home with a recipe for the perfect pepperoni pizza, all with the help of the trash-loving Toy Story 4 character Forky.

With schools closed across the globe, parents everywhere are having to come up with new, fun ways to keep kids entertained.

So when you’ve exhausted homeschooling attempts and finished your workout with Joe Wicks, baking can be a good pastime to help children pick up new skills while keeping them engaged.

Forky helps make Pizza Planet pizza Pixar/YouTube

Of course, as we’ve been home for weeks now, chances are you’ve already figured this out. Still, if you’ve been getting tired of making banana bread and clearing up the kitchen after your kids run wild with a biscuit-decorating session, then Pixar is here to help.

The Cooking With Pixar YouTube series sees some of the studio’s characters help to cook up simple recipes inspired by Pixar’s animated films, such as Toy Story 4, Onward and the short Bao.

One of the most recognised dishes from the Pixar world will, of course, be pizza from Pizza Planet, whose delivery truck has made an appearance a number of the studio’s creations.

Pizza Planet truck Pixar Animation Studios

The studio details how to create your very own Pizza Planet pizza, with simple steps instructing how to stretch out the pizza dough, spread the tomato sauce to the ‘far corners of the galaxy’ and sprinkle in a ‘milky way of mozzarella cheese’.

Check out the video here:

The chef in the video is assisted by Forky, who does his best to help stretch out the dough and add some toppings – when he’s not making a mad dash for the bin, that is.

One of Toy Story’s aliens also makes an appearance as they use their beloved claw to add some pepperoni to the dish, before the meat is topped off with some bell pepper strips to create delicious-looking pepperoni planets.

Pizza Planet Pizza Pixar/YouTube

Once all the toppings are in place, just pop it in the oven until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling, and voilà! You have yourself your very own Pizza Planet pizza.

Other dishes in the series include traditional Chinese dumplings, made with the help of Bao, and a beautiful birthday cake created by brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot from Onward.

Bao making dumplings Pixar/YouTube

Cooking along with the animated characters is sure to provide some good fun for any bored youngsters out there, and after a few practises they might even be good enough to cook up a tasty meal all by themselves.

Let’s be honest, any Pizza Planet pizza is going to be out of this world, so you can’t lose!