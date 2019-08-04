Pizzeria Puts Boba From Bubble Tea Onto Pizzas And We’re Confused

I have to admit, I like the occasional sweet flavourings on pizza. Not all the time of course, and certainly not when I’m just searching for something pleasingly greasy and carby at 3am.
But when it comes to slightly fancier cuts of ‘proper dinner out’ pizza, I like to get a little more adventurous and embrace inner hipster-y tendencies I will never be edgy enough to pull off.
Blueberries nestled among pungent feta. Maple syrup drizzled over dainty shreds of waffle. And, of course, the much maligned handful of scalding hot pineapple.
📍食儻生活料理坊 · 嘉義 ᵀᴬᴵᵂᴬᴺ ᶠᴼᴼᴰ #嘉義 珍珠披薩 🅝🅣139 ——————————— 到嘉義這間，基本上每桌必點這道 打包回家烤來吃，加熱過的珍珠一樣Q軟 他們家珍珠有非常濃的「黑糖味」 餅皮比較一般是薄脆型 但珍珠真的厲害沒話說～ 與起司搭配的完美融洽 鹹甜交錯，會讓人不知不覺 吃了好多片！✨🤤🤤🤤 在嘉義火車站附近（走路會到） 以cp值來說，139能吃到8片披薩 還不錯呢 🈺️平日分兩個時段營業喲！ ᴺᴵᴺᴵᴱᴬᵀᶠᴼᴼᴰ #妮飽吃嘉義 – 🚩【 嘉義 | 食儻生活料理坊 】 🏠地點：嘉義市蘭井街453號 🚸營業時間：平日11:00～14:00、17:00～21:00 假日11:00～21:00 🚷週二公休 ☎️營業電話：05-2293919 ———————————— #嘉義晚餐 #台灣 #傳統小吃 #嘉義午餐 #銅板美食 #食儻 #起司 #珍珠 #嘉義美食 #珍珠披薩 #food #eat #taiwan #yummy #dessert #2eat2gether #Taiwan #instagram#pizza
However, until recently I couldn’t have imagined a ‘Bubble Tea’ pizza, the dish which has caused such a ruckus online. Indeed, the initial image that entered my mind was of a cup shaped out of dough and filled with soggy cheese. I wasn’t mad tempted to be honest.
But now I’ve seen pics, and I must say I’m kind of into it. Boba pearls are fairly flavourless on their own, but press them onto a bed of molten mozzarella and they will soak up that cheesiness like dozens of cute little sponges.
They also have a satisfyingly chewy texture which – as someone who avoids mushy, unsubstantial pizzas like the plague – I approve of.
Now, you probs won’t be able to order Boba pizza from Domino’s anytime soon, and fellow Brits will have a bit of a trek ahead of them if they want to sample a slice.
Bobo pizza was birthed at Foodie Star, a restaurant in Chiayi City, Taiwan. It’s not going to break the bank if you’re in the area, which is refreshing to someone like myself who has long been priced out of the Manchester pizza-eating scene.
A bobo pizza will set you back 139 New Taiwan Dollars (£3.70), according to Walkerland.
And it’s supposedly quite tasty. One Instagram user has given the following positive review of the unusual pizza:
Their pearls have a very strong ‘black sugar flavor’. The crust is generally crispy but the pearl is really amazing. Perfect harmony with the cheese, salty and sweet interlaced.
However, not everybody has been licking their lips at the prospect of this mismatched feast, with one Twitter user describing it as ‘unholy’ and another simply moaning, ‘Noooooo’.
Chiayi City is known for being a great place to try Boba, in a variety of forms. However, I reckon you don’t have to be from Taiwan to try this out. Frozen pizza plus shop-bought boba pearls, job done.
