Popeyes Employee Made Chicken Sandwich On Bin, Owner Apologises

The owner of a Popeyes restaurant has apologised after an employee was spotted making their infamous sandwiches on top of a bin.

They don’t sound too appealing now, do they?

While a chicken sandwich is a staple of many fast food restaurants, Popeyes has made waves in recent months as they were praised for having the most delicious chicken sandwich of them all.

I can confirm, without a fraction of a doubt, that this is a chicken sandwich fit for a God. The hype is real. 10/10 🔥 @PopeyesChicken pic.twitter.com/fyQauNOZYh — Ava Alfonso (@AvaAlfonso) August 20, 2019

The dish, which is made up of a piece of fried chicken on a buttered brioche bun with pickles, launched in August and its arrival resulted in long queues and even fights and stabbings as hungry customers desperately tried to get their hands on the highly-rated sandwich.

Three months on and the meal is still in high demand, but that might change now it’s been revealed one Popeyes employee had been constructing the sandwiches on top of an open bin.

The unhygienic scene was spotted at a Popeyes in Fairfax, Virginia, where the employee could be seen behind the counter putting together dozens of orders.

In the photos, obtained by TMZ, the worker appeared to be holding a knife as he spread butter on to the multiple brioche buns lying in front of him. The scene would appear fairly normal for a restaurant, if it weren’t for the fact the tray of sandwiches was resting on top of a giant container created specifically for waste.

Now, I’m no health inspector, but even I know there’s a problem there.

The restaurant’s owner has since apologised and offered an explanation for the nauseating scene, claiming the worker had balanced the tray on the bin because there wasn’t enough counter space.

Speaking to TMZ, the owner added that on the day the photos were taken the staff were overwhelmed as the restaurant had only been open a few days. Then, to top it all off, the workers were slammed with an order for 100 chicken sandwiches.

Having worked in a restaurant myself, I know how stressful it can be when things get busy. But still, I’m sure the customers wouldn’t have minded waiting a few more minutes if it meant their food could be prepared on an actual table.

The owner attempted to defend the situation by claiming the bin was completely empty, though thankfully he said he did order another table as soon as he saw the employees using the bin as a workspace.

The new table has since arrived, so hopefully the only sandwiches going near the bin in future will be the ones which actually belong in it.

