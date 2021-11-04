unilad
Potato Named Doug Could Be The Largest Ever

by : Emily Brown on : 04 Nov 2021 18:35
Potato Named Doug Could Be The Largest Ever

A giant potato named ‘Doug’ could potentially be the largest potato the world has ever seen. 

When faced with a story about a large potato, which, let’s be honest, doesn’t happen often, my first thought is about how many chips you could make from it. Priorities, I know.

Upon seeing Doug, the answer is clear: a hell of a lot.

The giant potato was dug up by New Zealanders Colin and Donna Craig-Brown, who came across the starchy beast while weeding their garden at their farm near Hamilton on August 30.

Colin initially wondered whether the huge mass could be some sort of strange fungal growth, but after tasting some of the skin, he realised exactly what it was.

Recalling the discovery, he said: ‘We couldn’t believe it. It was just huge.’

Weighing in at a whopping 7.8kg, the size of a couple of sacks of regular potatoes, Doug has become something of a celebrity around the couple’s farm, and they’ve even built a small cart to help tow it around.

They named the potato Doug, gave it a hat, and started putting him ‘on Facebook, taking him for a walk, giving him some sunshine’.

Doug the potato (PA)PA
‘It’s all a bit of fun. It’s amazing what entertains people,’ Colin said.

As the current Guinness World Records entry for the heaviest potato stands at 5kg, the couple are waiting to hear back with regards to whether Doug will be crowned the new record holder.

It’s possible the potato had been growing for more than two years before it was unearthed a few months ago, with Colin noting that he had not planted any potatoes in that area of the garden.

He said: ‘It’s a mystery to me. It’s one of nature’s little pleasant surprises.’

Doug lost a bit of weight after it began drying out, so it is now sitting in the freezer as it awaits to hear about its title. After that, Colin has plans to turn Doug into potato vodka.

