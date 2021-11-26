Quality Street Chocolates Ranked From ‘God Tier’ To ‘January Leftovers’
Jewellery experts at Steven Stone have ranked all the chocolates found in a box of Quality Street from ‘God tier’ to ‘January leftovers’.
To celebrate the release of their Chocolate Box Collection of luxury rings, the jewellers asked 2,000 Brits to name their Quality Street of choice.
Of course, tastes vary from household to household, but I for one was surprised to find which chocs are still rattling around in the nation’s tins come January.
The Green Triangle – which is admittedly not my first choice – took the top spot with 13.51% of the votes, joined in the God tier by the ever delectable Strawberry Delight (12.23%).
Next up, in the still very worthy top tier is – my personal fave – the Orange Creme (8.96%), followed by the classic Purple One (8.12%) and the Milk Choc Block (6.88%).
At this point we get to the mid-tier – which in my opinion is packed with some truly superior temptations – with the Fudge (6.73%), Caramel Swirl (6.73%), Coconut Eclair (5.84%) and Toffee Penny (5.59%) all landing firmly in the middle.
In the bottom tier – although no doubt still beloved by some – is the Chocolate Toffee Finger (5.50%, and complete sacrilege in my book) followed by the Orange Crunch (5.30%), the Honeycomb Crunch (4.90%) and the Toffee Deluxe (4.11%)
Whatever your Quality Street views may be, this sparkling new collection of rings look good enough to eat and could be perfect for those looking to pop the question this Christmas.
Maxwell Stone, the leading jewellery designer behind the concept, said:
With Christmas on the way, we wanted to create a gift that would connect with chocolate lovers using a dazzling array of diamonds and gemstones in a selection of luxurious colours.
It’s common for family and friends to fight over their favourite flavoured chocolate, and now we’ve designed a menu of treats that will last a lifetime.
