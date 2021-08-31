Raw Meat Cube On Airport Luggage Carousel Leaves Passengers Nauseous

TSA/Instagram

Passengers in a US airport were left bamboozled by a cube of raw meat on the baggage claim carousel.

Filmed in Seattle, Washington, footage of a congealed mound of raw chicken which appeared to be made up of drumsticks and wings was shared online by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

‘Can chickens fly? Well… assuredly no poultry is flying like this,’ the agency wrote alongside the icky clip.

It’s not entirely clear how the chicken ended up on the carousel – investigators don’t suspect fowl play. ‘We hear at one time these wings and thighs were cooped up in a cooler. Somewhere between baggage and the carousel they became free range,’ the TSA explained.

Basically, this greasy heap of poultry has likely slipped out of its storage container without losing any of its shape.

‘Don’t wing your travel packing. In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled,’ the agency added.

The video is approaching half a million views, with thousands of confused comments. ‘I see salmonella everywhere… I feel bad for maintenance/cleaning ppl. People really NEED to check poultry or anything perishable on their trips,’ one user wrote. ‘Enough to convert me to veganism,’ another commented.

‘An interesting method of rotisserie,’ one joked. ‘Oh Lord. Kudos to the ability for those chickens to stick together in hard times,’ another wrote.

The TSA has recommended passengers ‘reach out to our hens and roosters at #AskTSA’ to answer any ‘raw travel questions and cook out an egg-cellent answer.’