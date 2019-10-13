Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Crowned Best Halloween Candy Ever

Pexels/Candy Warehouse

Hey you! Yes you! Stop what you’re doing, put down those scissors and step away from the bedsheet.

Yes, the ghost outfit is an absolute classic, especially when it comes to a last minute emergency Halloween costume, but you don’t need to do it.

Because, as we all know, these holidays aren’t really about getting dressed up and going out, no matter how pushy your colleagues are when it comes to going for a few post-work pints.

It turns out, as with all the great holidays, Halloween is just about the food. The pumpkin pie, the pumpkin soup, the pumpkin spiced latte, for example. Who would’ve thought that weird looking orange thing was so darn versatile?

However, despite its many, many uses, pumpkin is not everyone’s favourite Halloween snack, even though we all happily take a knife to it in order to hack out some grotesque version of a creepy face and stick a candle inside.

According to a new poll, and ground-breaking research, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are actually our favourite Halloween snack. Sorry, candy corn!

The poll, conducted by Monmouth University, as per CNN, surveyed a random sample of more than 1,160 students aged 18 and over (the perfect age for sweets), about their Halloween snack of choice.

The Reese’s Cups came out on top with 36 percent of the vote, while Snickers was in second place with 18 percent, and M&M’s came in at number three with 11 percent. Is there a nutty theme here?

Discussing the lack of the Halloween staple candy corn, Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said:

Candy corn even making the list may surprise some people, but it is one of the top-selling Halloween candies in the country. We don’t know if it’s one of the top-eaten candies, but it does have a fan base. And candy corn make great fake teeth to creep out your parents with.

Pixabay

The poll also revealed, as well as 70 percent of children planning to dress up, three in 10 adults plans to don fancy dress too. All while eating Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, of course.

Interestingly, the poll found those in the West or Southwest/Mountain region of the US are likely to favour the Snickers as a Halloween snack, even though the order of preference remained the same in each region overall.

Happy Halloween you hungry devils.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]