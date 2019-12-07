Restaurant Creates Roast Dinner Pizza Complete With Yorkshire Puddings

Caters

If someone were to ask me what my favourite food would be, I’d probably say it would have to be either a Sunday roast with all the trimmings, or a delicious, extra greasy meat feast pizza – and I reckon loads of other people would put those two dishes at the top of their list too.

That is probably why one restaurant has decided to do the unthinkable by creating a roast dinner pizza, complete with Yorkshire pudds and all the vegetables you’d typically expect to see on a classic roast.

I know what you’re thinking: Why do people feel the need to mess with a classic? A pizza? Yep, great. A Sunday roast? Yep, even better. A pizza and a Sunday roast altogether?

Well, I’ll let you make your own mind up on that after watching this cheeky little clip by the creator himself:

Zerodegrees brewery and restaurant created the personalised pizza, which comes with a topping of either chicken, lamb or pork, alongside a Yorkshire pudding, broccoli, roast potatoes and parsnips, topped with mint, apple or horseradish sauce and a boat of gravy on the side.

The almighty dish, for which the jury is most certainly still out, comes to around calories, meaning you’d better be feeling hungry if you want to polish the whole thing off. After all, it is basically two different dishes all in one.

Caters

According to Zerodegrees brewery, the 23-inch pizza is currently only being served on Sunday’s and is the only roast dinner item on the menu – so, they say, it’s perfect for people who are trying to mix up their usual weekend tradition.

If you fancy having a go for yourself to find out what all the fuss is about, the twist on the classic is available at Zerodegrees restaurants in Bristol, Blackheath, Reading and Cardiff and costs under £15.

I think I’ll be passing on that one for now, but hey – if you fancy mixing up a classic chicken tikka massala curry with a pizza, I’d be more than happy to be the tester for that. Send ’em my way.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]