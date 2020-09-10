Restaurant In Cumbria Giving Away 30,000-Calorie Burger For Free If You Can Eat In An Hour
A restaurant in Cumbria is giving away a 30,000-calorie burger if you manage to scoff it all within an hour – but with 24lb of beef, 20 slices of bacon and layers upon layers of cheese, the challenge isn’t for the faint-hearted.
Though not all of us have taken on food challenges in our lives, I’m sure most of us are familiar with the concept, and I’m even betting that the majority have seen a challenge and thought, ‘I could complete that and still have dessert.’
It might be the case for some dishes out there, but certainly not for the new burger at Madihah’s takeaway in Workington. The challenge consists of 56 patties piled with bread, salad, pepperoni, bacon and cheese, resulting in a dish that weighs a whopping two stone – which, for reference, is about the same as a small child.
Madihah’s are willing to make the burger free for anyone who finishes it, but owner Kyle Barlow is ‘100% certain’ nobody will.
Kyle said he wanted to offer a challenge that was ‘unbeatable’, saying:
The beef alone is nearly 30,000 calories, the cheese is 2,000 calories, so even just eating the cheese will be a challenge.
We have had other challenges in the past but this one if definitely the biggest, and I’m quite certain there isn’t another takeaway in the country putting something like this on. If you can finish then it’s free.
Anyone who manages to complete the challenge will consume enough calories to feed an average person for two weeks; though I can’t imagine you’d want to eat again any time soon afterwards, so it’d probably even out!
For anyone looking to gain two stone in one sitting, the challenge is set to take place every Monday and will cost £30, unless, of course, you’re successful in swallowing every mouthful.
Good luck, and godspeed.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Food, burger, Cumbria, Food challenge, Madihah, Man Versus Food, Now, Workington