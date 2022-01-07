Restaurant Owner Who Pretended Mouldy Chicken Was ‘Boiled Crab Meat’ Fined

The state of the kitchens was bad enough but the owner decided to ignore the environmental health officer and the court to continue serving customers, putting their health at serious risk.

As a local authority we have limited powers in what we can do to a business – even one that so egregiously ignores order.

But you can rest assured that we will use all the powers available to us to take action against the minority of food business operators who do not take their responsibilities seriously like Mr Kolajo.