Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Nation’s Favourite Pork Scratchings

Tayto Group LTD/PA Images

A salmonella outbreak of 176 cases has been linked to the nation’s favourite pork scratchings.

Mr Porky, Jay’s and The Real Pork Crackling Company products are among the packets that have been recalled due to the outbreak.

Tayto Group Ltd, which has a factory in Bolton, Greater Manchester, has announced that production will resume only once all the necessary checks have been completed.

People have also been hospitalised due to the outbreak.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) reported that there have been a total of 176 reported cases of salmonella poisoning dating back to September 2020. However, the link between the poisonings and the products were only established earlier this month.

12 people have also subsequently required hospital treatment.

The snacks with best-before dates up to and including February 19, 2022, were subsequently recalled in an alert by the FSA.

Tina Potter, the FSA’s head of incidents, stated how it was ‘really important’ that the public follow the advice, as so to not become unwell with salmonella poisoning. She said that the business had ‘voluntarily suspended its production’ in a bid to put ‘additional controls in place to improve the safety of their products’.

Salmonella symptoms include stomach cramps, nausea, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. Those with weakened immune systems and the very young may even require hospital treatment, however for most, infections are normally mild.

The link between salmonella and the scratchings was linked via genome sequencing and other investigations, according to Dr Lesley Larkin, an infections specialist at Public Health England.

Larkin stated:

These investigations, together with those carried out by local authorities, have indicated the source of infection is pork scratchings produced by a single company in the UK. The FSA has acted on these findings to mitigate any further risk to public health from the contaminated food.

Tayto Group Ltd also manufactures crisps and popcorn and operate from six sites across the UK.

A spokesperson for the group reassured the public that the ‘safety’ of its products is of the ‘utmost importance’, which is why the decision to recall some of the items was made. ‘We are working closely with the local environment health team and the FSA at this time’, they concluded.

The FSA has issued advice to consumers to not eat the products.

